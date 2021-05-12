Police on scene in Woodstock, Tillsonburg, Straffordville & Elgin County

Ontario Provincial Police say a joint investigation with Woodstock police has led to officer presence in a number of areas on Wednesday morning.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region posted at 5:50 a.m., people can expect to see a police presence at Baldwin Street and Francis Street in Tillsonburg, Fourth Street in Straffordville, College Line in Elgin County, and James Street in Woodstock.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but provided no other details about the nature of the investigation.

In an email to CTV News a spokesperson for the OPP said there are no street closures associated with the investigation and they will release more details when they become available.

It’s unclear how long officers are expected to remain on scene for.

#OxfordOPP and members from West Region CSCU with @Woodstock_PS conducting joint investigations on Baldwin St & Francis St @TillsonburgTown , Fourth St Straffordville & College Line @ElginCounty & James St @WoodstockOnt Avoid the areas, no threat to public safety^pc pic.twitter.com/YuQlktxC7F