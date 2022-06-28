iHeartRadio

Non-life-threatening injuries reported after east London crash

image.jpg

Injuries are non-life-threatening after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in east London, according to police.

Two people had been taken to hospital after the crash at the intersection of Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue around 9 a.m.

The intersection was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.

There is no word yet on how the crash happened or if charges will be laid. Police say they investigation is ongoing.

12