'Incident' at Red Deer apartment building over, police remain on scene: RCMP

An incident resulting in a "heavy police presence" in Red Deer has now wrapped up, RCMP says.

Mounties advised shortly after 1 p.m. that officers were on scene at the building at 3047 49 Ave.

"The incident is currently contained. While RCMP respond we are asking the public to avoid the area and follow directions of officers on scene," RCMP said in a news release.

Police say officers remain on scene investigating.

No further details about the incident have been released.

An update is expected later.