Police on scene of 'serious crash' involving cyclist

Ottawa police are on scene following a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle on March Road at Golden Line Road.

Crews were called around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say motorists are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Road closures are in effect, with March Road closed in both directions between Golden Line and Upper Dwyer Hill Roads.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the West Division Staff Desk at 613-236-1222 Extension 2912. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.

This is a developing news story...