Police on scene of 'serious crash' involving cyclist
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police are on scene following a collision involving a cyclist and vehicle on March Road at Golden Line Road.
Crews were called around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Police say motorists are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.
Road closures are in effect, with March Road closed in both directions between Golden Line and Upper Dwyer Hill Roads.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the West Division Staff Desk at 613-236-1222 Extension 2912. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.
This is a developing news story...
-
Man critical after being assaulted at Scarborough Town Centre restaurantA man in his 30s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an assault at a restaurant at Scarborough Town Centre Monday evening.
-
Police commission announces 3rd-party review into EPS handling of Chinatown suspect's releaseAn independent third-party review will probe the circumstances leading to the arrival of the man accused of murdering two men in Chinatown in May despite him having court-ordered conditions not to be in Edmonton.
-
Billions needed for Alberta to reach net-zero grid by 2035: reportIt will cost billions of dollars for Alberta to transition to a net-zero electricity grid, according to a new report from the province's electrical systems operator.
-
Canada's rejection of psilocybin access challenged by more than 100 health-care professionalsHealth-care professionals are challenging the federal health minister's decision to reject their application to use restricted psychedelic drugs to train in psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.
-
Popular pickleball a neighbourhood nuisance in South SurreyThe City of Surrey is moving pickleball play to a new location in Crescent Park, after receiving numerous complaints from angry residents.
-
Education sector unions brace for late talks with provinceThe head of CUPE-OSBCU, which represents roughly 55,000 educational workers in the province, says she's optimistic they will be able to reach an agreement with the government, despite delays.
-
Sudbury Pride launches milestone yearThis year marks 25 years of Pride in Sudbury and officials are looking back on its history and forward to its future.
-
Emergency crew respond to a boy who entered the Forks of the ThamesRescue crews responded to the Forks of the Thames Monday evening after a boy entered the river.
-
74,000 people returned to Folk Fest after two-year hiatusIt was a packed park as thousands of Manitobans returned to Birds Hill Provincial Park to celebrate the return of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.