Police operation concluded on Regina Avenue


(File photo)

Regina Police Service (RPS) said an operation on the 3800 block of Regina Avenue is now over.

According to an RPS news release, the public is now free to resume activities in the area.

Motorists and pedestrians were asked to choose another route, RPS said those in the area were being advised to shelter in place.

No other details were provided.

