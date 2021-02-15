One person is in custody as a police operation in Parkland County continues through its second day.

Police first advised the public about the operation on Sunday afternoon in the Heatherlea Estates area, and asked the public to avoid the area.

More than 24 hours later, they are advising residents that while a man has been taken into custody, the operation continues.

Police stated on Sunday and Monday that there is no danger to the public as a result of the ongoing operation, and they are thanking the public for their continued cooperation.