Police operation in Regina leads to arrest of man wanted on sexual assault charges

A man who was wanted on sexual assault charges now faces firearms charges after he was arrested on Wednesday night in Regina.

Officers from the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit, SWAT team, and canine unit searched a home on the 4700 block of 4th Avenue around 6:20 p.m., according to RPS.

Police said they believed a suspect wanted in a recent sexual assault was at that location. When officers arrived, they said the suspect tried to flee but was stopped by members of the canine unit.

The man was taken to hospital by EMS for minor injuries from a police dog bite.

After police searched the home, they found an assault rifle, a semi-automatic firearm, and ammunition for both firearms.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault, two counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of careless storage of a firearm, six counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and three counts of possession of ammunition contrary to a probation order.

He is expected to make his appearance on the firearms-related charges on Wednesday afternoon.