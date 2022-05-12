'Police operation' near Airdrie high school, recreation centre, resolved

Police officers briefly blocked off a scene in southeast Airdrie on Thursday and issued "hold and secure" protocols at the city's recreation centre and a nearby high school.

Airdrie RCMP said a "police operation" at a home in Big Springs was the reason for the situation, and asked the public to avoid the area.

Safety procedures were put in place at the nearby Bert Church High School and Genesis Place, but the situation was resolved at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Officials confirmed the RCMP's emergency response team has been dispatched to the scene, but would not share any details about the nature of the incident.

There is no immediate risk to the public, officials said.