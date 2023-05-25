iHeartRadio

Police operation on Robinson Street 'concluded' Regina police say


A Regina Police Service cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Regina Police Service (RPS) said an operation on the 1900 block of Robinson Street has concluded.

A news release from RPS asked those in the area to shelter in place and for all other people to avoid the area.

Police said the public is now free to resume normal activities in the area.

RPS said updates will be provided as they become available.

