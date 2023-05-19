Police operation in Buena Vista concluded
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A police operation that took place in Buena Vista on Friday afternoon concluded just before 5 p.m.
Police asked people to avoid the area of Little Grand Avenue in Buena Vista, Sask. as the operation took place.
Those in the area were asked to shelter in place as police and RCMP conducted the operation, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Buena Vista is located about 51 kilometres northwest of Regina.
