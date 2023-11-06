Police pass animal cruelty investigation to provincial welfare agency

An investigation that started last month into abuse allegations has been transferred to Ontario Provincial Animal Welfare Services, Kirkland Lake police say.

On Oct. 7, officers responded to several complaints made about a video circulating on social media, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

The person in the video, above, was identified as Meghan Gignac of Ontario Besser Shepherds by Kirkland Lake Animal Control manager Tracy Barbe.

Gignac has deleted all of her social media accounts since the video caught attention and criticism online.

A Facebook group called STOP Ontario Besser Shepherds has formed on Facebook since police started investigating.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has reached out to both Gignac and the company for comment and is awaiting a reply.

"The Kirkland Lake OPP would like to advise members of the public that police are aware of the video and that the incident is now under investigation with Ontario's Provincial Animal Welfare Services," OPP said.

"Please direct any further inquires to Ontario's Provincial Animal Welfare Services team at 1-833-9ANIMAL (1-833-926-4625)."