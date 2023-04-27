Police pepper spray man after alleged assault: Amherst police

A man is facing multiple charges after an assault in Amherst, N.S., led to police using pepper spray.

Police were called about an assault in progress at a home in the town Tuesday around 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man being restrained by a family member who said the man had assaulted another family member, according to a news release from the Amherst Police Department.

Police say the man was combative and resisted arrest. He allegedly tried kicking out the windows of the police cruiser so officers pepper sprayed him.

Once back at the station, police say he kept being uncooperative and damaged police property.

Officers eventually learned he was wanted on a warrant issued in New Brunswick.

He was released on conditions pending a future court date and was handed over to New Brunswick RCMP.

The 26-year-old, whose identity is not being release pending his arraignment in court, is facing:

two counts of resisting arrest

three counts of failing to comply with conditions

one count of assault

one count of damage to property

The Amherst Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

