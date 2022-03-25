Police point out red flag in texting scam to prevent victims from clicking link

Barrie police are warning the public about a text message phishing scam falsely claiming to offer a rebate to anyone immunized against COVID-19.

The text message asks immunized individuals to click the link to register to receive $100.

However, police pointed out the red flags within the text, including a spelling error.

"Look closely at the word immunised," the service posted to Twitter.

"If you receive this text message, delete it," police advised.

The Candian Anti-Fraud Centre lists on its website multiple ways to protect oneself from becoming a victim of fraud, and ways to spot a scam.

March is Fraud Prevention Month, with police cautioning never to click unknown links.

Anyone who receives the text or may have opened the link should report it to the police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-795-8501.

