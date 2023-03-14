Grandparent scam foiled by suspicious quick-thinking senior
Police say a suspicious Innisfil senior foiled a scammer's attempt to con him into handing over thousands, choosing to report the call instead.
South Simcoe police say the unknown person told the 74-year-old man his nephew was in jail and needed $10,000 in bail.
Police urge residents to talk with seniors about these scams.
They say to never act on an urgent, unanticipated request for money and to be "extremely cautious" when pressured to comply immediately.
Police recommend hanging up a call like this and contacting a family member to verify the story or call the police for help.
March is Fraud Prevention Month, with police encouraging residents to be vigilant about potential scams.
In 2022, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre received fraud reports totalling $530 million in victim losses, nearly a 40 per cent increase from the reported losses in 2021.
The centre says most frauds go unreported, adding scammers target anyone and everyone, particularly the vulnerable and seniors.
