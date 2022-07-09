Police prepping for annual Pottahawk gathering, urging for safety amongst partiers

Police will be out in force at the annual Pottahawk gathering on the shores of Lake Erie.

Police issued a plea for safety on Saturday, urging those attending the gathering to remain vigilant and safe.

"We want everyone that will be attending Pottahawk to behave in a safe and responsible manner and to remember to always put their safety and the safety of others as a priority,” said inspector Jodi Kays, Norfolk County OPP Detachment commander, in a media release.

Police said every year, emergency services respond to numerous injuries and impaired boaters at Pottahawk Point.

The majority of the incidents investigated involved alcohol, and, in some instances, people were left stranded without a ride back.

Police have had to rescue individuals in previous years following the capsizing of boats.

The event, which draws thousands of people to the sandbar in Lake Erie, was scrutinized in 2020 after the event went ahead despite calls from police and health officials to call off the gathering.

Last year’s event was scaled down due to inclement weather.

The Norfolk County OPP is urging all boating enthusiasts to refrain from picking up unknown individuals looking for a ride to Pottahawk.

Police will be conducting random vessel checks throughout the day to ensure that all safety equipment is on board.

OPP will also be vigilantly patrolling Norfolk County highways and secondary roadways to promote motoring safety.

OPP said if you are planning to attend the following tips should be considered: