Royal Alexandra Hospital locked down Thursday after 'threats of gun violence: EPS
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Brittany Ekelund
The Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.
Edmonton police say hospital workers received a phone call late afternoon from a person who became aggressive and threatened gun violence.
The call prompted hospital administration to lock down the building and call police.
The lockdown was lifted around 6 p.m. after it was decided there was no threat to public safety, the hospital said.
However, EPS officers remained on site into the evening.
