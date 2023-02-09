iHeartRadio

Royal Alexandra Hospital locked down Thursday after 'threats of gun violence: EPS


The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta. (CTV News Edmonton)

The Royal Alexandra Hospital was locked down briefly on Thursday after threats of violence.

Edmonton police say hospital workers received a phone call late afternoon from a person who became aggressive and threatened gun violence.

The call prompted hospital administration to lock down the building and call police.

The lockdown was lifted around 6 p.m. after it was decided there was no threat to public safety, the hospital said.

However, EPS officers remained on site into the evening.  

