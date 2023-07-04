Police presence in Heyden ends, one person arrested, OPP says

Police have arrested on person following an incident on Hiltz Road in Heyden, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.

"One person arrested," police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

"Another update will be provided as more information becomes available."

The community is just north of Sault Ste. Marie.

“Avoid the area until the matter is resolved,” police said in a tweet earlier in the day.

“Updates will be provided as necessary.”

While no other details have been released, the OPP said there is no threat to public safety.