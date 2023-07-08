Police presence in North Bay, investigation on-going

"The North Bay Police Service is currently involved in an investigation on Premier Road in North Bay," police said in a news release, just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing – police have not released any details about the nature of the investigation.

“The road itself is not closed and still open for traffic,” said Sgt. Paul Brewer in an email to CTV News.

“There is no known threat to public safety,” reads the news release.

While no details have been released, police are asking anyone with information to call North Bay police at 705-472-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.