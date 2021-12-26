Police presence in St. Charles Lake area in Sudbury Sunday evening

UPDATE: Police tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m. that officers were no longer in the St. Charles Lake area.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL: Officers with the Greater Sudbury Police Service are currently looking for a man who fled on foot from a white vehicle.

Officials say that there is an increased police presence in the area of St. Charles Lake.

This search comes after GSPS tweeted about responding to a white vehicle driving dangerously on the lake around 6:30 p.m.

Few details are available at this hour.

Police are asking anyone who sees someone suspicious in the area to call police.