Police presence in St. Charles Lake area in Sudbury Sunday evening

Members of the public are being asked to avoid Mountain Street in Sudbury as Greater Sudbury Police deal with an ongoing incident. (File)

UPDATE: Police tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m. that officers were no longer in the St. Charles Lake area.

No other details were released.

ORIGINAL: Officers with the Greater Sudbury Police Service are currently looking for a man who fled on foot from a white vehicle.

Officials say that there is an increased police presence in the area of St. Charles Lake.

This search comes after GSPS tweeted about responding to a white vehicle driving dangerously on the lake around 6:30 p.m.

Few details are available at this hour.

Police are asking anyone who sees someone suspicious in the area to call police.

