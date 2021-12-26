Police presence in St. Charles Lake area in Sudbury Sunday evening
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
UPDATE: Police tweeted shortly before 9:30 p.m. that officers were no longer in the St. Charles Lake area.
No other details were released.
ORIGINAL: Officers with the Greater Sudbury Police Service are currently looking for a man who fled on foot from a white vehicle.
Officials say that there is an increased police presence in the area of St. Charles Lake.
This search comes after GSPS tweeted about responding to a white vehicle driving dangerously on the lake around 6:30 p.m.
Few details are available at this hour.
Police are asking anyone who sees someone suspicious in the area to call police.
-
The biggest tech fails of 2021In 2021, there were times when technology misfired or failed to work entirely — from giant internet outages and crippling ransomware attacks to a series of issues for Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. CNN Business has published its list of some of the most noteworthy tech-tastrophes of 2021.
-
Power's hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Czechs in world junior men's hockeyOwen Power's hat trick lifted Canada to a 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the world men's under-20 hockey championship Sunday.
-
Love, Garland score 22 as Cavs rout depleted Raptors 144-99Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter of a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
-
Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills across AlbertaFrigid conditions have spread further south as extreme cold warnings are in place all over Alberta.
-
One man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west endOne person has been pronounced dead following a shooting near Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
-
Foot traffic steady in most Vancouver stores on Boxing Day, amid COVID-19Despite temperatures dropping below the freezing mark in Vancouver on Sunday, and the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, in-store traffic appeared to be steady on Boxing Day.
-
Calgary Flames resume skating after extended COVID-19 pauseThe Calgary Flames returned to the ice Sunday for practice after an extended break because of COVID-19 protocols.
-
Abbotsford police caution motorists to take it slow amid extreme winter weatherAbbotsford police are asking drivers be cautious as extreme winter weather continues to cause issues on the road.
-
Sweden doubles up Russia 6-3 at world junior hockey championshipSimon Edvinsson, Emil Andrae and Alexander Holtz each scored one and assisted another to lead Sweden past Russia 6-3 Sunday on the first day at the world junior hockey championship.