Winnipeg police investigating homicide on Magnus Avenue

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a man Tuesday morning as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Magnus Avenue for a report of a man with serious injuries. Police administered emergency first aid to the man before he was taken to hospital in critical condition. The man died from his injuries at hospital.

His name and age have not been released. No arrests have been made.

It is the 11th homicide being investigated by the Winnipeg police in 2021.

Winnipeg police were seen securing a scene on Manitoba Avenue in connection with the investigation Tuesday morning, and the forensic identification unit was at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating and said anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-With files from CTV’s Gary Robson