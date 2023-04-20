Police probe early morning robbery in Arnprior, Ont.

OPP are searching for three suspects after an early morning armed robbery in Arnprior, Ont.

OPP said it happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday at a business on Madawaska Street.

The suspects stole cash and fled the scene by the time police arrived, the news release said.

Police say they are looking for three suspects, all of them male. One was wearing a black medical mask and black pants, and the other two were wearing black hoodies and black pants.

Police said no one was injured. They would not say what the suspects were armed with, but said there are no outstanding weapons or concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew OPP or Crime Stoppers.