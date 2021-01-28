The ice conditions on Lake Simcoe remain "unsafe and unpredictable," according to police who took to the sky to capture a bird's eye view of the ice formation.

The video shows large sections of open water, and police say as new ice forms, it can be "relatively thin."

Police say a snowmobile plunged through the ice on Lake Simcoe on Sunday. Fortunately, both riders got safely to shore, but the snowmobile sank and hasn't been recovered.

Earlier this month, police say a dog went through the ice on Bond Lake in Oak Ridges, and despite its owner's attempt to rescue it, the family pet wasn't found.

"Any individual enjoying recreational activities near a body of water must make a personal decision to do so, realizing that there is a degree of risk associated with this choice," York Regional Police stated.

Police advise keeping pets and children away from shorelines, rivers and ponds.