A police pursuit that started in Halton Region and ended in Hamilton has led to 13 charges being laid against a 44-year-old man and Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) invoking its mandate.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, a white Acura SUV failed to stop for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers while travelling westbound on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

The vehicle instead got off the roadway and headed into Burlington, the SIU said.

At the time, OPP officers notified the Halton Regional Police Service of the attempted traffic stop.

The vehicle travelled westbound on Highway 5 before heading north towards Milton and then at some point returned to Highway 5 and continued westbound, the SIU said.

A tire deflation device was then deployed by Halton police officers a short time later in east Burlington. The SIU said the vehicle made contact with the device but was able to proceed along Highway 5.

Halton police said the vehicle was “driving in a dangerous manner.”

As officers attempted to bring the vehicle to a stop, “it made contact with at least one Halton police cruiser” before ending up in a ditch in Hamilton along Highway 5, west of Highway 6.

The driver of the SUV was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

No police officers were physically injured as a result of the incident.

A 44-year-old man, who has not been identified by officials, is now facing several charges in connection with the incident, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

“Additional charges may be pending,” Halton police said in a news release, adding the province’s police watchdog has been notified of the incident and has invoked its mandate.

“As required by law, no further information can be provided by the Halton Regional Police Service at this time,” the news release said.

The SIU has assigned two investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist to the case. As well, four subject officers and five witness officers from Halton police and one OPP witness officer have been designated.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever Ontario police officers are involved in a death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.