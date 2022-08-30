Police raid alleged meth lab near Abbotsford, B.C., elementary school

Police say they've seized more than 10 kilograms of drugs after shutting down an alleged methamphetamine lab at a house in Abbotsford, B.C., where numerous children were living.

Sgt. Paul Walker of Abbotsford Police says three kilograms of opioids and 7.4 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from the suburban home, which is just one block from an elementary school.

The raid took place on Aug. 23 and involved officers from the Integrated Emergency Response Team, the Abbotsford Police Drug Enforcement Unit, the RCMP drug lab team and other units.

Walker says the investigation is in its early stages and no arrests have been made, but drug trafficking and production charges are expected.

The address of the boarded-up home is about 200 metres from Dormick Park Elementary School.

Walker says an inspection is being conducted by the city to determine whether the house is safe to live in.

“What was most concerning at this location was that numerous children were living at this residence,” Walker says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.