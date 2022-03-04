Police ramping up enforcement on street racing in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP say they are cracking down on street racing and car stunting in the Harbour City, as complaints about engine revving and screeching tires has become a "daily occurrence."

Police say they're aware of frequent gatherings of up to 30 vehicles at a parking lot located at the North Town Centre Mall.

"The noise is often unbearable at times," a resident who lives near the mall reportedly told the Nanaimo RCMP.

Mounties say that the group of mostly young men are known for doing burnouts and drifting in the parking lot, as well as street racing.

"The street racing takes this to an entirely different level as it is not only dangerous to those involved, it places other motorist and pedestrians at risk," said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Police say the North Town Centre Mall parking lot may be the "catalyst" for the street racing and stunting.

"Our traffic unit is taking the lead on this and they have fielded one too many calls from residents who are sick and tired of the constant tires screeching," said O'Brien.

"Enforcement is being ramped up and we are serving notice to those participating in these illegal activities that it is going to stop."

Mounties say that on Feb. 19, two drivers were handed violation tickets for driving without consideration and excessive noise.

Police are also warning drivers that if they are found to be street racing or stunting, they may have their vehicle impounded for seven days and receive a fine. Mounties add that new drivers may also have their licences suspended.