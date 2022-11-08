Police re-arrest Surrey shooting suspect who was wanted Canada-wide
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is back in custody, more than two months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
On Tuesday, Mounties announced that Tevain Lloyd, who is commonly known as "Gucci," was arrested in Vancouver. The Surrey RCMP detachment asked the public to be on the lookout for Lloyd back on Aug. 31, after he failed to appear for a court date.
Lloyd is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence in connection with a shooting in Surrey on Dec. 30, 2021.
The August appeal for information was the second time this year authorities asked the public to be on the look out for Lloyd. On April 19, Surrey RCMP issued a notice warning that he was wanted nation-wide and should be considered "armed and dangerous." He was arrested in Vancouver later that day.
-
'This is an important day': National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to get new permanent homeThe National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is responsible for collecting the stories of residential school survivors, and soon it will have a new place to keep them all.
-
After child's suicide attempt, B.C. family waits 41 hours for ambulance transferA mother from B.C.'s Lower Mainland is speaking out after her 11-year-old child was forced to wait 41 hours for an ambulance transfer following a heartbreaking suicide attempt.
-
Saskatoon administration favours Midtown parking lot for new arenaSaskatoon city administration has recommended the Midtown Shopping Centre north parking lot as the location of the future events centre and arena.
-
Family stranded at London, Ont. airport spend thousands to get homeBy the time they got to Toronto Sunday night, Krystle Linic and her grandmother could smile, but getting to that point was an ordeal. Linic, her parents, and grandmother had booked a roundtrip flight from Edmonton to London so they could be at Linic's great-aunt's funeral. Getting out of Edmonton was no issue, but flying home was a frustrating and expensive process.
-
Slump in B.C. real estate sales, prices predicted to continue into 2023A new forecast from the BC Real Estate Association is predicting that home sales and prices in the province will continue their decline this year and into 2023.
-
Concerns about 'creeping politicization' as police audit Vancouver social servicesThe release of a Vancouver Police Department report casting doubt on the value and efficiency of a broad range of social services has prompted concerns about the increasing encroachment of law enforcement agencies into politics.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at RVH's IOOF satellite unit overHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s IOOF satellite unit over.
-
Ontario roofer shocked stolen truck won't be replacedAn Ontario roofer who had his truck stolen out of his driveway two months ago was shocked when his insurance company said they wouldn’t cover the costs of a rental car.
-
Family of London, Ont. homicide victim speak outFamily and friends of Dan Fawcett continue to come to grips with his death this past weekend. “It’s been tough on all of us,” says Stephanie Fawcett, the niece of Dan Fawcett. “Not only to come to terms with the fact that he’s gone, but how it happened.”