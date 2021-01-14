The stay-at-home order is now in full effect across the province.

It's the government's latest attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 as case counts surge.

Everyone is expected to remain in their home, except for essential activities, which the province has said people are urged to "use their best judgement" to decide what that would mean.

Police chiefs from across Ontario took part in a conference call Wednesday evening, receiving direction from the solicitor general on how to enforce the new rules.

Owen Sound Police Chief Craig Ambrose said the regulations are relatively straightforward and come with a wide range of fines for anyone not complying.

He said officers wouldn't be pulling over vehicles at random, but if they stop someone for speeding or other infractions, they will ask drivers if there is a valid reason they are outside of their home.

Tickets could be issued to anyone police find aren't on an essential outing.

Ambrose said he expects the number of calls from 'snitching' neighbours to increase, much like they did during the first wave.