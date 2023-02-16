Barrie police respond to 911 call from family dog

Barrie police received a unique 911 call in the early morning hours on Thursday that left the caller in the doghouse.

According to police, the call came in shortly after 3 a.m., and someone could be heard visibly upset in the background, but despite trying to make contact to determine the nature of the emergency, no one responded.

Officers attended the home and quickly determined the occupants were fine; however, the family's dog was in trouble.

"The dog had apparently chewed on a mobile phone belonging to an occupant of the home and, while chewing on it, was able to dial 911," Barrie police stated.

Police say they receive "dozens of 911 calls daily,"some are legitimate emergency calls requiring immediate attention, but in some cases, the calls are accidental.

Still, police say every 911 call is taken seriously, and officers will always respond to confirm there is no emergency and ensure no one is in danger.

Barrie police urge mobile users to lock cell phones to avoid accidental 911 calls, adding phones "should be placed out of reach of children and pets when left unattended."