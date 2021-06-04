Police recover $11K in drugs and replica guns during raids

London police have recovered more than $11,000 in illicit drugs and two replica guns during raids on Thursday.

Police officers with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit raided addresses on Cambridge Street and Springbank Drive.

Among the seized items was cocaine, crack cocaine, and fentanyl.

As a result two men were arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One man is a 35-year-old from London and the other is a 35-year-old from Tillsonburg.

Both men will appear in court at a later date.