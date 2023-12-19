Police recover 15 stolen vehicles in Vaughan
A total of 15 stolen vehicles, most of which had been loaded into shipping containers, were traced to a private property in Vaughan and recovered by police last week.
Police say that they received a call on Dec. 15 from a vehicle-tracking company that had traced two stolen vehicles to a property near Keele Street and Maloy Street. There were allegedly a number of shipping containers on-site, where police found 14 stolen vehicles lodged inside after obtaining a search warrant.
According to police, the vehicles were high-end and the ones lodged inside of the shipping containers were being prepared for transport.
Police say that most of the vehicles were stolen from Toronto, York Region and Peel Region between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13.
Police say that those with vehicles recovered in the investigation are being contacted.
The investigation is ongoing.
