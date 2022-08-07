Police recover body from lake in Georgian Bay Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Videographer
Kraig Krause
The multi-day search for a missing man in Georgian Bay Township has ended.
According to the OPP, the body of a 67-year-old man, who went missing on Friday night, was recovered from the waters of Baxter Lake on Sunday morning.
Police say no foul play is suspected.
The police report says they were notified on Friday shortly before 8:30 p.m. that the man had gone missing from his home.
Multiple OPP units were involved in the search, including; the canine unit, emergency response team, aviation unit, underwater search and recovery unit and marine unit.
