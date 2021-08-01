Police recover body from Sparrow Lake in Gravenhurst
CTV News Barrie Weekend Producer/Videographer
Dana Roberts
OPP say they have found a body in Sparrow Lake that they believe is in relation to a missing person investigation.
According to police, a body was recovered from the lake in Gravenhurst on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. OPP have been searching the area as part of a missing person investigation since Thursday.
OPP say that positive identification will not be made until a post-mortem has been conducted. Crews have stopped their search in the meantime.
