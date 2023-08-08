Police recover body of 27-year-old Brampton man who went missing while boating

Durham Regional Police say they have recovered the body of a 27-year-old Brampton man who went missing while boating on Lake Scugog on Saturday night.

According to police, the man was on a pontoon boat with several occupants on the evening of Aug. 5 when he fell in the water.

Officers responded to a water rescue call near Fralicks Beach Road in Scugog shortly after 8 p.m.

The marine units from Durham police and York Regional Police (YRP) joined in the search, along with a YRP helicopter, the Ministry of Natural Resources, and Scugog Fire.

Teams continued to search for the man over the weekend without success.

His body was recovered near Gilson’s Point on Monday evening, police said Tuesday.

Police did not say what caused the man to fall off the pontoon

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to reach out to Durham police.