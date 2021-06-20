Police recover body of swimmer who went missing after jumping off Prince of Wales Bridge

Ottawa police say they have recovered the body of a 26-year-old man who went missing in the Ottawa River on Sunday after jumping off the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Emergency crews received a call just after 4 p.m. Sunday about a group of people jumping off the old train bridge. One of them failed to resurface after jumping in the river, police said.

Ottawa police and fire were seen searching the water just east of the Prince of Wales Bridge Sunday evening.

Monday morning, Ottawa police said divers recovered the man's body. He has been identified as the London, Ont. man that had been reported missing on Sunday. Police have not released his name.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man." police said in a news release.

The man is the second person in less than a year to die after jumping from the out-of-service former rail bridge.

Last July 3, a 14-year-old boy died after jumping from the bridge into the river. Police found his body three days later. A coroner's investigation concluded that he had drowned.