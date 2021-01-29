A Calgary man and woman are facing 21 charges after police recovered a loaded firearm and an estimated $15,000 worth of drugs during an arrest at a retail store.

Officers were called to a store at the East Hills Shopping Centre about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday after a loss prevention officer spotted suspicious activity and recognized a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

"Upon police arrival, the suspect attempted to flee the scene and was taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers," police said in a release.

"A woman who was with the man and wanted on eight outstanding warrants was also taken into custody without incident."

The following items were seized during the arrest:

A loaded .22 calibre pistol;

110 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $11,090;

A small amount of cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and prescription drugs, with a total value of $4,700, and;

$3,890 in Canadian currency.

Vincent Joseph Walker, 31, of Calgary, is charged with 13 offences including:

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Hazardous storage of a firearm;

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order;

Possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking;

Resisting arrest, and;

Obstructing a police officer.

Walker was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large. He is scheduled to appear in court next Feb. 5.

Brittany Michelle Barling, 30, has been charged with nine offences including:

Failing to comply with a court order;

Unlawful possession of identity documents, and;

Possession of a controlled substance.

She also had eight additional outstanding warrants and is scheduled to appear in court next on March 1.

"This is a great example of our community working together," says Dist. 4 Staff Sgt. Jim Shaw.

"This individual was carrying a loaded weapon in a public space, which created a significant risk to public safety. We are thankful that the store's employees were able to recognize suspicious activity and report it so that police could safely apprehend the suspect."