Police recover remains of missing Quebec snowmobiler in Lake Temiskaming

The remains of a Quebec man missing since March were discovered in Lake Temiskaming in Temiskaming Shores on May 3 just after 2 p.m.

The remains have been identified as Alain Sansoucy, 49, of Notre-Dame-Du-Nord, Que.

Sansoucy had not been seen since March 12, when he travelled to Lake Timiskaming with friends. That day, he left alone on his snowmobile, but never made it home.

Police were called at 9 a.m. and were told he was travelling near Notre-Dame-Du-Nord on the Quebec side of Lake Temiskaming.

“The Temiskaming OPP and the Sûreté du Québec jointly conducted searches for the missing snowmobiler with negative results,” the OPP said in a news release Thursday.

“The Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is assisting, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine a cause of death.”

Foul play is not suspected, police said.