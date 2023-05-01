Police recover remains of two missing boaters on Manitoulin Island

The remains of two people from Sheguiandah First Nation have been discovered on Bass Lake in Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

The bodies belong to two missing boaters, ages 28 and 29, who were reported missing the evening of April 29, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Monday.

The pair were reported missing around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, with the OPP marine unit and underwater search and recovery unit responding after a request from the United Chiefs and Council of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM) for assistance.

“A concerned family member called police when the two individuals did not return to the Sheguiandah First Nation boat launch at the prearranged time of 9 p.m.,” police said.

“They had left the boat launch three hours earlier in a canoe to go fishing. Investigation revealed that neither individual was wearing a floatation device.”

One individual was located along the shoreline. The second was located and retrieved by the underwater search and recovery unit.

The Office of Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service is assisting and a post-mortem examination will take place in Sudbury.