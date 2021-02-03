Police in Guelph made a quick arrest on Tuesday after someone stole a vehicle from the area of Dufferin and John streets.

According to a news release, a resident called police at around 2 p.m. to report that his vehicle was missing from his driveway.

At around 3:40 p.m., officers saw the vehicle parked a few blocks away at Dufferin Street and Mac Avenue.

Officials said that officers were watching the vehicle when a man approached it. They arrested him and allegedly found the keys to the vehicle in his possession.

The man reportedly tried to discard two small packages from his pocket while he was talking to police. The news release said that the packages contained small amounts of fentanyl.

The accused, 55, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possessing a controlled substance. He's due in court on May 18.