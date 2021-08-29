Police recover the body of missing Barrie, Ont. swimmer in Lake Erie
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire have located and recovered the body of a 25-year-old swimmer who was reported missing in Lake Erie, Saturday.
The deseased has been identified as Yuriy Zhlobitskyy of Barrie Ontario.
Chatham-Kent OPP and Fire were searching the waters of Lake Erie after calls of a male had fallen off an inflatable raft and failed to re-surface.
Officers responded to Rondeau Provincial Park at 1:40 pm Saturday.
A post mortem examination will take place in London Monday afternoon.
With files from Stefanie Masotti
