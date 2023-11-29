Police release 911 call about wrong way driver on Hwy. 407

Durham police have released a 911 audio recording that captured a frantic driver reporting a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Highway 407 over the weekend.

"I'm on the 407 going east, and I was nearly hit by a car driving on the 407 east going west," the man is heard telling the operator.

When asked if he saw the licence plate, the man said he did not because the vehicle was speeding. He added that he was not able to discern the type of vehicle.

"All I could see was this car driving towards me. So I moved over into the right lane and almost made me feel like I was going the wrong way, but I wasn't going the wrong way," the man told the operator.

"He was going the wrong way."

The audio of the 911 call is included in Wednesday's news release about the incident that occurred on the evening of Nov. 25. Police said it was just one of the several calls they received about the wrong-way vehicle.

Officers immediately responded and subsequently located the vehicle, a black Honda sedan. It was pulled over without incident, police said, and the driver was arrested.

He has been identified as 44-year-old Maryon Tondera from Oshawa. He is facing charges of impaired operation, fail/refuse demand, dangerous operation and drive the wrong way – divided highway.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.

"This incident could have had devastating consequences and underscores the importance of calling 911 when you suspect an impaired driver," Durham police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam footage, is urged to contact traffic services at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2434 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.