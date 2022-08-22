Police release additional photos of suspects wanted for group assault in Liberty Village
Toronto police have released additional photos of a group of individuals accused in a July assault in Liberty Village that left one person with life-altering injuries.
According to investigators, just before 3 a.m. on June 19, two groups of individuals became involved in an altercation near Joe Shuster Way and King Street West, leading one group to physically assault the other.
The accused group inflicted multiple injuries, police say, and left one person in life-altering condition before fleeing the scene eastbound on King Street West.
Shortly after the incident, police released images of the suspects walking on the sidewalk.
In a release issued Monday, police revealed new photos of the accused and appealed to the public for assistance identifying the individuals.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
