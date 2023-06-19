Police release details surrounding suspected murder in Sask.

Sask. RCMP are releasing the name of the victim of a suspected homicide in North Battleford hoping the public will come forward with information.

Police say Kaylee Crookedneck was found around 11 p.m. Friday suffering from serious injuries just outside a residence on the 1400 block of 114th Street in North Battleford.

RCMP officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived, but Crookedneck was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Crookedneck, 32, was from Ministikwan Lake Cree Nation. Investigators say they’re releasing her identity to encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Information can be provided to Saskatchewan RCMP or Crime Stoppers.