Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash

OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.

According to a press release from Elgin County OPP, on Jan. 2 at 6:29 a.m., police, fire crews and EMS were dispatched to Wellington Road, Southwold, for a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a cyclist.

The cyclist died as a result of the collision and has since been identified as Chyenne Doxtator, 29, of St. Thomas, Ont.

The OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

A black BMW was observed parked along the side of the road with its front ride side and windshield smashed.

Wellington Road was closed at the scene for several hours while police investigated, and was reopened to traffic later that afternoon.

No charges have been laid as a result of the collision.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale