Police release identity of swimmer who died at Guelph Lake

Provincial police have released the identity of the swimmer who died at Guelph Lake earlier this week.

He’s been identified as 21-year-old Rayan Kaber of Mississauga.

Police say Kaber’s body was recovered from Guelph Lake Monday after he was reported missing the day before.

“They were at the beach with family members, from what I understand,” Cst. Jacob Unger, with Wellington County OPP told CTV News on Monday. “They were from out of town just here to enjoy the day.”

Multiple witnesses on the beach called police around 5 p.m. on Sunday after spotting a swimmer in distress around 30 ft from shore.

One witness told CTV News he and several others saw a man without a life jacket struggling, but the deep and mucky waters made it difficult to help.

"Everything was so quick, but I think we were swimming for at least one minute, and not just us, at least 10 people were there and shouting 'help!', so when I realized everything was serious I tried to jump in the water," said Mohi Sanisel. "The water was so muggy. I asked someone if they had goggles or anything to see underwater, but it didn't work."

SEARCH EFFORTS

The main beach at Guelph Lake Conservation Area was shut down Sunday evening as emergency personnel searched for the missing swimmer.

The Guelph Fire Department and Wellington County OPP were the first on the scene, later being aided by the OPP underwater search and recovery unit who lead the mission. Grand Valley Fire Department as well as OPP aviation services were also involved.

“As soon as I saw the boats in the water, I knew it was a serious situation and that they were looking for someone that drowned,” said Stephen Turnor, who was at Guelph Lake when the swimmer went missing. “I am heartbroken. I am very saddened by this.”

On Monday, the coroner attended the scene, and a post-mortem has been scheduled, police said.

Guelph Lake Conservation Area was expected to re-opened on Tuesday.

When it comes to water safety, Barbara Byers, a senior research officer with the Lifesaving Society, Byers said many people are surprised to hear that drownings can happen in seconds and they’re silent.

“Unlike in the movies, when you hear someone screaming ‘help, help, I’m drowning.’ That’s Hollywood, that’s not reality,” said Byers.

“When a person is drowning their airway fills with water, and they can’t speak,” Byers said.

Ontario has seen 43 drownings so far in 2022 – down from the 47 reported at this time last year.