Police release identity of woman’s body found in Windsor field

Windsor police have identified the body of a woman found in a field near Northway Avenue.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit found the body of Sahra Bulle, 36, near the 1900 block of Northway Avenue on Tuesday.

Police say the discovery was made as part of an extensive ground search with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit.

An autopsy has been completed to try to determine the individual’s identity and exact cause of death.

Brian Aaron Marbury, her estranged husband, was arrested on June 5, and has been charged with first-degree murder. To protect the integrity of the investigation, police say additional details on the case won’t be released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.