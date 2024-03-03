Police release image of man wanted in east Toronto assault investigation

Toronto police have released an image of a man who alleged assaulted a woman during an altercation in the city’s east end.

The incident happened on March 2 in the Leslieville neighbourhood, near Greenwood Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police said that they were called to that area shortly before 6 p.m.

Investigators allege that a man and a woman got into a verbal argument during which one of them assaulted the other with a gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived.

He has since been identified as 21-year-old Izaih Shokoff, of Toronto, and is wanted for one count each of assault cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possess firearm knowing possession is unauthorized, and possession of a loaded prohibited/restricted firearm, two counts each of assault and careless storage of firearm, and three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm.

Shokoff is described as five foot six and 135 pounds with a thin build and brown hair worn in an afro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.