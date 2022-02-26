Police release image of person following reported armed robbery in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are searching for a person of interest after a reported armed robbery at a Cambridge convenience store.

According to a news release, a store in the Norfolk Avenue and Brooklyne Road area was held up just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators say the suspects pulled a knife, demanded money, and took off towards Hespeler Road with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.