Police release image of suspect in assault near LRT station

Police have released a photo of a woman they say was involved in an assault and robbery outside an Edmonton LRT station last month.

Janelle Dyke was outside MacEwan LRT station shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 when she was approached by two women coming from the direction of the train station.

She says the women asked her for money, and she offered some, and then one of the women hit her twice in the head. The other doused her with bear spray or pepper spray.

Her phone was taken, along with her cash.

According to police, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with assault in the case, but they’re still trying to identify the second woman.

She’s described as small in stature and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s David Ewasuk and Sean Amato.