Police release image of suspect in connection to Waterloo shooting

Regional police have released a suspect name and image in connection to a reported shooting that left two people injured.

It happened in the area of Lester Street in Waterloo around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found a 41-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman with injuries. The man was taken to the hospital, while the woman was treated and later released at the scene.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, regional police sent out a release stating they have grounds to arrest 24-year-old Richard Wuol of Kitchener for two counts of attempted murder in connection to the incident.

They say, in the interest of the public's safety, they've released the name and photo of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in finding him.

He is described as Black, around six feet tall, and 180 pounds.

Police say that he may be armed and should not be approached if seen. Instead, the public should call 911.

Regional police were on scene at Lester Street for the entirety of Saturday investigating the incident.

"I've never seen this many with guns drawn," said Delina Gebrezghi, a student who lives nearby. "We just came outside to check it out and they are still on our friend's porch."

Heavily armed officers and the forensic identifcation unit were stationed outside an apartment building for the entirety of the morning, with the front door sectioned off by police tape.

"It's pretty scary," said Terese Dimeck, who also lives nearby. "You hear about these kind of things happening, but then when it's two houses down from you it's pretty scary."

Around 11 a.m. a grey pickup truck could be seen being towed away from the area behind police. It's unclear if the truck is involved in the investigation.

"I've only ever seen one or two police cars at a time," said Veronica Zalewski, another student who lives nearby. "Never quite so many and never with the sort of weapn power that they have as well."

Area resident Zack Fourge adds that he's noticed a lot more police presence in the last few weeks.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.