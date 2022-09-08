Police release image of suspect vehicle in Richmond Hill hit-and-run

York Regional Police have released a surveillance camera image showing the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run in Richmond Hill last week.

It happened near Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue at around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Police have said that a 26-year-old female pedestrian was crossing the street when she was struck by a dark-coloured Honda Civic, which did not remain at the scene.

The woman was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead later that night.

Police say that the suspect vehicle is believed to be a four-door Honda Civic with a model year between 2009 and 2011.

It has a loud muffler and may have damage to its front passenger side corner and windshield.

“Police are urging the suspect driver to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in,” a news release issued on Thursday notes.

Police say that they are also looking to speak with the driver of a green-wrapped, company crossover-type vehicle which was stopped at the traffic lights beside the suspect immediately prior to the crash.